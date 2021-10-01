Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

States see increase in COVID vaccinations ahead of mandate deadlines

By CNN
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:26 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many states are seeing an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of mandate deadlines this week.

In Connecticut, state employees must show proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing requirements by Monday.

As of Thursday, more than 63% of employees were fully vaccinated and 12% have started weekly testing.

Care New England, one of the largest hospital systems in Rhode Island, reports more than 95% of its health care workforce have been vaccinated.

The state is requiring all employees, interns and volunteers at licensed health care facilities to get their first dose by Friday.

Mandate deadlines have already passed in California and New York.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows one of the lava fountains in Halemaumau Crater
Thousands flock to Kilauea as lava returns to summit, creating fiery show
File photo of COVID testing
12 additional COVID deaths reported, pushing death toll this month to 193
Sgt. Christopher Schmitt, a detective in the Maui Police Department.
Maui police detective breaks code of silence, claiming corruption and abuses of power at MPD
Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to...
2 visitors from California arrested for uploading fake COVID test results
Pele's hair, which is abrasive, can cause skin and eye irritation, similar to volcanic ash.
NWS issues special weather statement, warning of Pele’s hair near Kilauea

Latest News

Mississippi and Tennessee to square off in Supreme Court over groundwater dispute
Mississippi and Tennessee to square off in Supreme Court over groundwater dispute
Friday forecast
Forecast: Breezy trade wind weather through the weekend
Native fern that was feared extinct is found alive on Kauai
The lawsuit by Teiranni Kidd contends Springhill Medical Center in Mobile was deep in the midst...
Suit blames baby’s death on cyberattack at Alabama hospital