State house speaker pushes governor to allow spectators at UH football games

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the University of Hawaii Football team set to play their homecoming game on Saturday, the state speaker of the house is calling on the governor to allow fans in the stands.

House Speaker Scott Saiki sent a letter to Gov. David Ige’s office, urging him to gradually open the Ching Athletics Complex to a limited number of spectators.

To watch the game in-person, Saiki proposed that spectators must provide proof of vaccination and a negative test from a trusted state testing partner. They must also wear masks and follow social distancing protocols.

Saiki said it is crucial to open seating to fans to show the country that Hawaii is returning to normalcy as well as to improve athletic recruiting.

He added that to his understanding, UH is already prepared to implement these control measures.

The Rainbow Warriors are scheduled to square off against Fresno State on Saturday night.

