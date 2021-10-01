Rainbow Wahine soccer falls to Cal Poly, 2-1

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s soccer returned to Waipio Thursday night, falling to Cal Poly 2-1.

The ‘Bows drop to 0-7-1 and 0-3 in the Big West Conference, while the Mustangs continue to be a powerhouse in the Big West.

UH was looking to find their first win of the regular season, scoring first and early against Cal Poly, however that would be the only points the Wahine could produce.

From then on it would be all Mustangs, scoring two goals to win the match 2-1.

Hawaii stays in the islands for a home match in Waipio on Sunday against UC Santa Barbara — game time set for 5:00 p.m. HST.

