Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Rainbow Wahine soccer falls to Cal Poly, 2-1

The University of Hawaii women’s soccer returned to Waipio Thursday night, falling to Cal Poly...
The University of Hawaii women’s soccer returned to Waipio Thursday night, falling to Cal Poly 2-1.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:02 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s soccer returned to Waipio Thursday night, falling to Cal Poly 2-1.

The ‘Bows drop to 0-7-1 and 0-3 in the Big West Conference, while the Mustangs continue to be a powerhouse in the Big West.

UH was looking to find their first win of the regular season, scoring first and early against Cal Poly, however that would be the only points the Wahine could produce.

From then on it would be all Mustangs, scoring two goals to win the match 2-1.

Hawaii stays in the islands for a home match in Waipio on Sunday against UC Santa Barbara — game time set for 5:00 p.m. HST.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows one of the lava fountains in Halemaumau Crater
Thousands flock to Kilauea as lava returns to summit, creating fiery show
File photo of COVID testing
12 additional COVID deaths reported, pushing death toll this month to 193
Sgt. Christopher Schmitt, a detective in the Maui Police Department.
Maui police detective breaks code of silence, claiming corruption and abuses of power at MPD
HNN FILE
‘These are not statistics’: Deadliest month of the pandemic in Hawaii comes to a close with 193 fatalities
Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to...
2 visitors from California arrested for uploading fake COVID test results

Latest News

Rainbow Warriors Football/FILE
State house speaker pushes governor to allow spectators at UH football games
The energy was through the roof here in lower Manoa as the University of Hawaii women’s...
Rainbow Wahine basketball returns to the courts, opening 2021 training camp
The Rainbow Warriors are coming back to the islands smiling, wrapping up a 41-21 win over New...
Rainbow Warriors down New Mexico State, 41-21 on the road
it’s no surprise that UH fans are starting to raise some concerns, but the team says they...
‘Bows football embraces criticism ahead of road game against New Mexico State