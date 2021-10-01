Tributes
Rainbow Wahine basketball returns to the courts, opening 2021 training camp

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:59 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The energy was through the roof here in lower Manoa as the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team returned to the practice court for their 2021 training camp.

As the team tells says, the year might have changed, but the goal stays the same.

“We want to win the championship, so come with that mentality every practice.” Sophomore Nae Nae Calhoun told reporters ahead of practice.

The Bows officially began their chase for another Big West Championship, ushering the new look Wahine, a mix of fresh faced newcomers and established stars.

Stars who have taken it upon themselves to bring the team together ahead of the 2021 season.

“There’s not a day were slacking, we want to compete, that’s how we make each other better for our opponents.” Calhoun said. “If i’m playing Kelsie hard, then no one can guard her in the conference so that’s how we look at it everyday, just going at each other everyday.”

“New people coming in and even the freshmen last year, they’re kind of like covid freshman, they didn’t have that full experience.” Senior Amy Atwell said. “So its more about laying the foundation and like this is the expectations, this is how we do things, follow along kind of thing.”

Going into her tenth year at the helm of Wahine basketball, Laura Beeman echoes her players as she preaches the importance of her veterans.

“Anytime you have experience and you have great leadership in the locker room that to me is where the magic happens.” Coach Beeman said. “That’s where the hard conversations happen, that’s where the tears happen, they now take all those conversations and feelings, put them on the basketball court and hopefully they’ve worked through things.”

Training camp is set to run through the end of the month, before opening preseason play against Hawaii Pacific.

