Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

PODCAST: HPD leader accused of sex harassment, bullying keeps getting promoted

Hawaii News Now chief investigative reporter Lynn Kawano hosts 'The Other Side of Paradise,' a...
Hawaii News Now chief investigative reporter Lynn Kawano hosts 'The Other Side of Paradise,' a new podcast from Hawaii News Now.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:06 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A battle is brewing within the Honolulu Police Department as members of the rank-and-file push back against one of their leaders, accusing him of retaliation, sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Acting Assistant Chief Stephen Gerona is one of the highest ranking officers in the department and his promotions have come despite dozens of complaints and lawsuits that have cost taxpayers $1.6 million.

He was named in those lawsuits against the department.

And there is another pending lawsuit ― filed by HPD detective, Maile Rego.

In episode 11 of “The Other Side of Paradise,” the 16-year police veteran speaks to HNN’s Lynn Kawano about why she had no other choice but to turn to the courts for justice.

Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts:

Follow The Other Side of Paradise podcast for free wherever you get your podcasts.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows one of the lava fountains in Halemaumau Crater
Thousands flock to Kilauea as lava returns to summit, creating fiery show
Container ship
Hawaii retailers warn of possible supply shortages due to growing crisis at mainland, Asia ports
Sgt. Christopher Schmitt, a detective in the Maui Police Department.
Maui police detective breaks code of silence, claiming corruption and abuses of power at MPD
The poouli was a Hawaii honeycreeper last seen in 2004.
US declares 23 species extinct, including 9 in Hawaii
COVID testing
Hawaii sees 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 230 additional infections

Latest News

HNN FILE
‘These are not statistics’: Deadliest month of the pandemic in Hawaii comes to a close with 193 total fatalities
Health officials are warning residents to prepare for the potential of air quality concerns as...
DOH urges residents to prepare for air quality concerns as Kilauea eruption continues
Sunflowers bask in the sun at a farm in Waialua. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Hoping to explore Waialua sunflower fields? Now you can, in a 360-degree virtual tour
For the next year, Iolani student Anya Teruya will file news stories for Scholastic Kids...
Hawaii’s Scholastic Kid reporter looks to tell the stories of those ‘making a difference’
The wreckage of a cargo plane that crashed off Oahu is resting at a depth of 360 to 420 feet.
NTSB will soon begin efforts to recover a large cargo plane in deep waters off Oahu