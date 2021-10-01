PODCAST: HPD leader accused of sex harassment, bullying keeps getting promoted

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A battle is brewing within the Honolulu Police Department as members of the rank-and-file push back against one of their leaders, accusing him of retaliation, sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Acting Assistant Chief Stephen Gerona is one of the highest ranking officers in the department and his promotions have come despite dozens of complaints and lawsuits that have cost taxpayers $1.6 million.

He was named in those lawsuits against the department.

And there is another pending lawsuit ― filed by HPD detective, Maile Rego.

In episode 11 of “The Other Side of Paradise,” the 16-year police veteran speaks to HNN’s Lynn Kawano about why she had no other choice but to turn to the courts for justice.

Listen below or wherever you get your podcasts:

Follow The Other Side of Paradise podcast for free wherever you get your podcasts.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.