Open House: Rare corner-end townhome in Nuuanu and bright, modern unit at One Waterfront Towers

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HNN Staff
Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, a Rare corner-end townhome in the pet-friendly gated community of Nuuanu Streamside! Conveniently located near downtown Honolulu, this charming complex is tucked away next to Liliuokalani Botanical Garden. This unit affords you privacy with views of the park and treetops from your front door. Enjoy the spacious floor plan and kitchen with pass though breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The expansive master bedroom is large enough to fit a king-sized bed and dresser. Enjoy split A/C, ceiling fans, plantation shutters, washer/dryer, an abundance of closets, 2 parking stalls and guest parking plus a grassy park area. Schedule your private showing today!

Next up, enjoy spectacular ocean and downtown Honolulu views from this bright, modern, and move-in-ready unit in secure and pet-friendly One Waterfront Towers. Relax on your spacious lanai, take a swim in the pool, and enjoy the BBQ’s. Breath in the fresh island breeze in the cabanas, and have a great workout in the fitness room, tennis & pickleball courts and recreation deck. Located in Kakaako, you are footsteps from the award winning SALT Shopping Center, Restaurant Row, Aloha Tower, and Honolulu Harbor plus downtown Honolulu’s financial district with unparalleled nightlife, galleries, shopping and restaurants. Schedule your private showing today!

So, if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

