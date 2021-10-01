Tributes
NTSB will soon begin efforts to recover a large cargo plane in deep waters off Oahu

The wreckage of a cargo plane that crashed off Oahu is resting at a depth of 360 to 420 feet.
The wreckage of a cargo plane that crashed off Oahu is resting at a depth of 360 to 420 feet.(NTSB)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:20 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The NTSB is sending a team of investigators to recover the wreckage of a cargo plane that crashed in waters off Oahu this summer.

The team will begin recovery efforts for the Boeing 737-200 on Oct. 9.

The entire operation is expected to take about two weeks.

The NTSB says the fuselage broke into two pieces during the crash. The wreckage is about 400 feet underwater ― 2 miles off Ewa Beach.

Their hope is to gather flight data from the cockpit to help determine the cause of the crash.

Transair Flight 810 crashed July 2, coming down shortly after takeoff. The two pilots onboard were seriously injured in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

