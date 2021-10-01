LIVE: Governor to extend COVID emergency proclamation, including mask mandate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige and Health Director Dr. Libby Char will hold a news conference Friday to discuss the state’s latest COVID-19 response efforts.

The Governor’s Office said Ige will discuss an emergency proclamation on the Delta surge, but did not elaborate. The news conference comes in the wake of the deadliest month of the pandemic in Hawaii.

In September, the state reported 193 COVID-related deaths ― up from 52 in August.

