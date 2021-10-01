Tributes
Hoping to explore Waialua sunflower fields? Now you can, in a 360-degree virtual tour

Sunflowers bask in the sun at a farm in Waialua. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:37 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A North Shore sunflower farm launched its first-ever virtual tour, allowing the public to explore the fields in an interactive 360-degree experience.

Corteva Agriscience Hawaii, who owns a farm in Waialua, usually holds annual sunflower tours. But because of COVID, it has closed the fields to the public.

Instead, Corteva is offering a virtual reality tour throughout its 2,300 acre farm.

The experience is led by a production location manager, who takes viewers on an educational and breathtaking tour through the sunflower fields and the Waialua Parent Seed location.

Users can move their phones up, down and even side to side to see the sunflowers from all angles.

Having grown sunflowers in the area for more than 20 years, Corteva hopes this virtual experience can continue to bring the beauty of these amazing flowers to the public.

To go on the virtual tour, click here.

