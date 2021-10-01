Tributes
HNN takes top SPJ-Hawaii honors in ‘spot news reporting’ for coverage of Diamond Head shooting

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:13 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now won top honors in the Society of Professional Journalist-Hawaii chapter’s “spot news reporting” category.

HNN won for its coverage of the fatal shooting of two HPD officers in January.

Hawaii News Now also took home awards for its online reporting, website, investigative reporting, series reporting, and more.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

