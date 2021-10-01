Hawaii’s Scholastic Kid reporter looks to tell the stories of those ‘making a difference’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the last 20 years, Scholastic Kids Press has taught journalism to more than 500 boys and girls from around the world who write news stories for its publications.

“Civics, a free press, democracy, they all go together. We wanted to inculcate these values and the importance of young people taking responsibility for keeping our democracy going,” said Suzanne McCabe, Scholastic Kids Press editor.

The newest class of 36 budding reporters includes Oahu 11-year-old Anya Teruya.

“I am a new kid reporter and there are some returning kid reporters, so I have something to prove,” she said.

Scholastic Kid reporters interview politicians, athletes, celebrities and other interesting people. They tailor their writing for their peers.

“I want to focus on a lot of the environmental problems happening in Hawaii right now. I would also really like to interview people who are making a difference in schools, mainly children who are making a difference in public schools or private schools,” she said.

The stories are published in Scholastic’s magazines, and on its blog and media channels. Anya will have to enterprise her stories and cover them just like a real journalist.

“I hope she develops her journalism skills, her interviewing skills, and that she’s able to convey a story to young people that resonates with them and makes them ask questions and want to know more,” McCabe said.

Some former kid reporters grew up to become working journalists, and it all started with the red shirt that every kid reporter gets.

“I saw that all the kid reporters had the shirt. When it came in the mail I was so excited. I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh! I have my shirt!’” Anya said.

Keep an eye out for her byline.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.