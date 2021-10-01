Tributes
Hawaii reports 366 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

COVID-19 lab testing
COVID-19 lab testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Friday reported 366 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths.

The latest infections bring the statewide total number of infections since the pandemic began to 79,572.

The new fatalities bring the death toll to 789.

In September alone, the state had seen 193 COVID deaths. That was more than the number seen in June, July and August combined. Over that three-month period, Hawaii logged 89 COVID deaths.

Of the new infections reported Friday:

  • 212 were on Oahu
  • 91 on Hawaii Island
  • 39 on Maui
  • 13 on Kauai
  • 4 on Molokai

There were also seven residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The state Department of Health does not provide vaccination status of new cases and fatalities, but officials provided the following information on the seven deaths Friday:

Oahu

  • 1 Female, 40-49 yrs, hospitalized
  • 2 Female, 50-59 yrs, hospitalized
  • 1 Male, 60-69 yrs, hospitalized
  • 1 Female, 60-69 yrs, hospitalized
  • 1 Female, 80+ yrs, hospitalized

Hawaii

  • 1 Male, 40-49 yrs, hospitalized

Over the last 14 days, there have been 4,883 cases reported.

Some 68% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 76.1% has received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

