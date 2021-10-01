Hawaii Island man charged after allegedly pointing loaded shotgun at arresting officers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 39-year-old Hawaii Island man has been charged with first-degree attempted murder after allegedly pointing a loaded shotgun at officers attempting to arrest him.

Larry Kalei Kamalii, Jr. is also charged with several firearms and assault counts. His bail has been set at $705,000, and Hawaii Island police said federal authorities are also looking at the case.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in Hawaiian Acres when officers came across a vehicle obstructing the roadway.

Police said they recognized Kamalii in the driver’s seat and knew he had outstanding warrants.

When they sought to arrest him, Kamalii allegedly pulled away and grabbed a shotgun.

“Kamalii pointed the firearm towards officers, with his finger within the trigger well, placing the officers in immediate risk of death or serious bodily injury,” the Hawaii County Police Department said.

After a struggle, officers were able to get the firearm away from Kamalii and arrest him.

A subsequent search of Kamalii’s vehicle recovered over 100 rounds of ammunition.

Meanwhile, detectives were unable to trace the firearm but determined it had been cut down.

A front seat passenger in the car, 32-year-old Nicole Saua Himphill, was arrested for a grand jury indictment and first-degree hindering prosecution.

