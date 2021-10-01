Tributes
Hawaii County asks for residents’ input on climate change to develop action plan

Hawaii Island FILE (Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:51 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hawaii County works to develop a climate action plan, officials are asking residents for their input on climate change through a new survey.

Officials said those who live on the island are encouraged to fill out a 25-question survey about awareness of local policies, carbon-reducing initiatives and misinformation.

The county said the survey should take about 10 to 15 minutes to complete.

With the responses, the county said it will work with communities to identify values, actions and implementation strategies to combat the effects of climate change on Hawaii Island.

“Ensuring our island’s sustainability is the head cornerstone of our administration, and we understand that the only way we will be able to get there is if we all work together,” said Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth.

“Our community is our biggest resource, and we look forward to finding solutions together.”

For a link to the survey, click here.

