Fuel duel: Lawmakers discuss alternatives as state’s last coal power plant is set to close

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the planned shutdown of AES Corp.’s coal power plant next year, lawmakers are looking at alternative fuels to keep the 180-megawatt facility running.

“Next year with the closure of the AES coal plant, we aren’t really confident we have a game plan as to how we are going to fill that puka,” said state Sen. Glenn Wakai, chair of the Senate Energy, Economic Development and Tourism Committee.

The AES power plant at Campbell Industrial Park generates about 10% of Oahu’s firm electricity supply. But because it uses coal as a fuel source, it’s a major source of greenhouse gases and doesn’t fit in with the state’s green energy goals.

During a Senate informational briefing, officials with Hawaii Natural Energy Institute outlined the benefits of converting the coal plant to one that burns biomass -- or wood chips.

“When you burn the biomass, there is a significant amount of carbon footprint. If you grow a comparable amount of trees, you capture exactly the same amount of CO2 that you burn,” said Rick Rocheleau, director of the HNEI.

“It gives a significant jump in the use of renewables on the Oahu grid -- approximately 20% of the RPS.”

The renewable portfolio standard -- or RPS -- is the percentage measure of energy that a utility gets from green sources such as wind and solar.

The state’s goal is to have 100% of its energy supply come from these renewable sources by the year 2045.

Proponents say the cost for biomass compares well with oil.

“The biomass is more expensive than oil under the current prices but at $100 a barrel oil price, the biomass would be cheaper and translate into savings for the consumer,” said Derek Stenclik, a consultant for the HNEI.

But converting the coal power plant to biomass isn’t part of Hawaiian Electric’s plans. It says it has enough renewable energy sources which -- when combined with storage technology -- will meet the needs of its customers.

Critics of biomass projects say it’s too expensive.

“Renewable are currently going for 7, 8 or 9 cents per kilowatt hour. This would go much, much more -- maybe 30 cents per kilowatt hour,” said Henry Curtis of the environmental group Life of the Land.

“And we would be saddled with it for the next 20 or 30 years.”

Since the plant needs to harvest 200,000 to 300,000 acres of forest land, Curtis added that most of the fuel would have to be grown on the mainland.

“If we are not growing them here but are burning them here, we would get a large, massive increase in our net greenhouse gases,” he said.

“Trees are the lungs of the planet, why would you seek to chop them down when we have a climate change problems?”

