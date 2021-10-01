Forecast: Breezy trade wind weather through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Typical trade wind weather with most of the state seeing sunshine and partly cloudy skies with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times through the day Friday.

For the weekend, there may be a slight chance of thunderstorms for Hawaii Island with the afternoon land heating.

Oahu and Kauai could also see some showers with a trough nearby. Unstable weather could be over the ocean bringing some showers to the north shore and the windward sides.

Extended forecast calls for mostly trade wind weather for most spots with breezy trade wind weather.

Small bumps from the northeast due to storms away from the islands are bringing some swell activity; and along the south shores — just enough to keep it from going flat.

