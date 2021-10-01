Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Breezy trade wind weather through the weekend

Friday forecast
Friday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Billy V
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:36 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Typical trade wind weather with most of the state seeing sunshine and partly cloudy skies with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times through the day Friday.

For the weekend, there may be a slight chance of thunderstorms for Hawaii Island with the afternoon land heating.

Oahu and Kauai could also see some showers with a trough nearby. Unstable weather could be over the ocean bringing some showers to the north shore and the windward sides.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Extended forecast calls for mostly trade wind weather for most spots with breezy trade wind weather.

Small bumps from the northeast due to storms away from the islands are bringing some swell activity; and along the south shores — just enough to keep it from going flat.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, September 30, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, September 30, 2021

Most Read

This photo shows one of the lava fountains in Halemaumau Crater
Thousands flock to Kilauea as lava returns to summit, creating fiery show
File photo of COVID testing
12 additional COVID deaths reported, pushing death toll this month to 193
Sgt. Christopher Schmitt, a detective in the Maui Police Department.
Maui police detective breaks code of silence, claiming corruption and abuses of power at MPD
Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to...
2 visitors from California arrested for uploading fake COVID test results
Pele's hair, which is abrasive, can cause skin and eye irritation, similar to volcanic ash.
NWS issues special weather statement, warning of Pele’s hair near Kilauea

Latest News

Native fern that was feared extinct is found alive on Kauai
This photo shows one of the lava fountains in Halemaumau Crater
Thousands flock to Kilauea as lava returns to summit, creating fiery show
AES Coal Plant
Fuel duel: Lawmakers discuss alternatives as state’s last coal power plant is set to close
Rainbow Warriors Football/FILE
State house speaker pushes governor to allow spectators at UH football games