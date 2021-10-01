Tributes
Federal judge denies bond for man accused of punching Hawaiian Air flight attendant

It was revealed in court that the 32-year-old is suffering from mental illness.
It was revealed in court that the 32-year-old is suffering from mental illness.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:14 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of assualting a Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant last week was denied bond on Thursday by a federal judge.

Officials said Steven Sloan, Jr. will remain in federal jail for at least two more weeks after he allegedly punched a flight attendant twice in an “unprovoked incident.”

Prosecutors argued Sloan is a danger to the community and a flight risk.

It was also revealed in court that the 32-year-old is suffering from mental illness.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Sloan is expected to be back in court on Oct. 13.

This story will be updated.

