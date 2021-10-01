DOH urges residents to prepare for air quality concerns as Kilauea eruption continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department is urging residents to be prepared for the potential of air quality problems as the eruption at Kilauea’s summit continues.

The eruption is happening within Halemaumau Crater, and poses no immediate risk to structures.

But officials note changing wind conditions have already “created intermittent air quality problems in areas west of the summit such as Pahala, Naalehu and Ocean View as well as Hilo and East Hawaii.”

Heavy vog, poor air quality and increased level of sulfur dioxide can cause respiratory health problems, especially in sensitive individuals, the elderly and young children.

In the event of heavy vog conditions, the Health Department recommends these precautions:

Reduce outdoor activities that cause heavy breathing.

Stay indoors and close windows and doors.

Always keep medications on hand and readily available.

Face coverings to prevent COVID do not provide protection against sulfur dioxide or vog.

Drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration.

For more tips and up-to-date vog information, click here.

