DOH: 2 COVID outbreaks at workplaces on Oahu, Maui lead to nearly 40 infections

File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:21 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hawaii reports COVID outbreaks at workplaces, the state Department of Health urged companies to offer paid sick days to employees who need to quarantine.

In its recent cluster report Thursday, the state said two workplace outbreaks led to nearly 40 infections among employees and close contacts.

On Oahu, the Health Department investigated a cluster of 31 COVID-19 cases linked to a transportation service.

Officials said the company reported 13 employees tested positive and two employees with symptoms caught the virus from infected workers. Of the 15 employees with COVID, only one was fully vaccinated and one was partially vaccinated.

DOH said this outbreak led to 16 infections among household members — none were vaccinated. One person was hospitalized.

Investigators said the business did not manage quarantine for workers when someone got sick, causing the virus to spread.

The state also investigated another cluster at an industrial work setting on Maui that led to seven COVID infections.

Officials said five employees, who were not vaccinated, tested positive for COVID. This led to two household cases in which children who are not eligible for the vaccine were infected. No one was hospitalized.

DOH said an employee had shown up to work, having shown symptoms for four days. The worker then road in the same truck with other employees. Three other workers also continued to work while infectious.

While the business required masks and disinfected work areas every day, officials said poor ventilation in small spaces and in vehicles led to further transmission.

To prevent further spread of the virus at work, officials urged employers to offer paid sick days, so employees do not come to work while infectious or when they are quarantined.

The state said workplaces should also enforce 10 days of isolation for employees with COVID and 10 days of quarantine for close contacts.

Among these mitigation strategies, the state also encouraged employers to provide incentives for vaccination to prevent staffing shortages.

