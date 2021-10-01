Confusion about eligibility likely contributed to Hawaii’s slow booster rollout: DOH

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s rollout of booster shots is moving slowly, and the state Department of Health said part of the reason is likely confusion over eligibility.

Brooks Baehr, a spokesperson with the Department of Health, said that national messaging from organizations like the CDC and FDA left some questions ― particularly about who is considered high risk because of their occupation.

Since booster shots were rolled out Friday, about a third of doses administered were third shots.

New guidance from the CDC updated Thursday recommends booster doses for those over 65, people over 50 with underlying conditions, and those in long-term care settings.

As supply allows, people over 18 with underlying conditions and those over 18 in occupational or institutional settings that put them at higher risk of exposure can also receive the shot.

Baehr explained the occupational eligibility this way:

“Think back to the initial vaccine rollout. Who were the people and what were their jobs? The people who were afforded vaccine opportunities early on were certainly those who work in the healthcare industry then emergency responders were right there near the top as well, not far behind teachers, and people who work in critical infrastructure.”

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said that nearly half of Hawaii’s population could be considered part of the essential workforce, but he added people should try to wait if their risk of exposure is low at their job.

If they’re exposed to the sick or large groups of people, he added, they should definitely consider making an appointment.

“It’s when you’re front-facing hundreds and hundreds of people,” Green said. “Those people know who they are. Those workers at the airports, teachers, nurses, that kind of group.”

Green and Baehr said that ultimately it is up to the individual to determine their risk. Health care workers will not be prioritizing one occupation over another.

The Health Department added that the first priority is still with getting people their initial doses.

Baehr said those are the people who are most vulnerable. People who are fully vaccinated still have protection, even it has waned.

Only those who received the Pfizer vaccine are eligible for a booster dose. Baehr said in the coming weeks, the DOH expects Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots will be available.

There is a lot of availability for those who qualify, according to Health Department. DOH said it has about 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine in the state right now and more is on the way.

“Get it when the time is right and get it kind of when your turn comes up,” Baehr said.

“And for a lot of people, your time is now.”

