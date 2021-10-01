Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Confusion about eligibility likely contributed to Hawaii’s slow booster rollout: DOH

By Samie Solina
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:34 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s rollout of booster shots is moving slowly, and the state Department of Health said part of the reason is likely confusion over eligibility.

Brooks Baehr, a spokesperson with the Department of Health, said that national messaging from organizations like the CDC and FDA left some questions ― particularly about who is considered high risk because of their occupation.

Since booster shots were rolled out Friday, about a third of doses administered were third shots.

New guidance from the CDC updated Thursday recommends booster doses for those over 65, people over 50 with underlying conditions, and those in long-term care settings.

As supply allows, people over 18 with underlying conditions and those over 18 in occupational or institutional settings that put them at higher risk of exposure can also receive the shot.

Baehr explained the occupational eligibility this way:

“Think back to the initial vaccine rollout. Who were the people and what were their jobs? The people who were afforded vaccine opportunities early on were certainly those who work in the healthcare industry then emergency responders were right there near the top as well, not far behind teachers, and people who work in critical infrastructure.”

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said that nearly half of Hawaii’s population could be considered part of the essential workforce, but he added people should try to wait if their risk of exposure is low at their job.

If they’re exposed to the sick or large groups of people, he added, they should definitely consider making an appointment.

“It’s when you’re front-facing hundreds and hundreds of people,” Green said. “Those people know who they are. Those workers at the airports, teachers, nurses, that kind of group.”

Green and Baehr said that ultimately it is up to the individual to determine their risk. Health care workers will not be prioritizing one occupation over another.

The Health Department added that the first priority is still with getting people their initial doses.

Baehr said those are the people who are most vulnerable. People who are fully vaccinated still have protection, even it has waned.

Only those who received the Pfizer vaccine are eligible for a booster dose. Baehr said in the coming weeks, the DOH expects Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots will be available.

There is a lot of availability for those who qualify, according to Health Department. DOH said it has about 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine in the state right now and more is on the way.

“Get it when the time is right and get it kind of when your turn comes up,” Baehr said.

“And for a lot of people, your time is now.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows one of the lava fountains in Halemaumau Crater
Thousands flock to Kilauea as lava returns to summit, creating fiery show
Container ship
Hawaii retailers warn of possible supply shortages due to growing crisis at mainland, Asia ports
Sgt. Christopher Schmitt, a detective in the Maui Police Department.
Maui police detective breaks code of silence, claiming corruption and abuses of power at MPD
The poouli was a Hawaii honeycreeper last seen in 2004.
US declares 23 species extinct, including 9 in Hawaii
COVID testing
Hawaii sees 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 230 additional infections

Latest News

Sean Day is a rising star in Hawaii's fight game, but training is now sidelined after getting a...
After cancer diagnosis, amateur MMA fighter faces most grueling challenge yet
HNN FILE
‘These are not statistics’: Deadliest month of the pandemic in Hawaii comes to a close with 193 fatalities
Health officials are warning residents to prepare for the potential of air quality concerns as...
DOH urges residents to prepare for air quality concerns as Kilauea eruption continues
Sunflowers bask in the sun at a farm in Waialua. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
Hoping to explore Waialua sunflower fields? Now you can, in a 360-degree virtual tour