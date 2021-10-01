1 in 4 Hawaii COVID deaths since the pandemic’s start were reported in September

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - September is ending on a grim note in the fight against COVID.

The death toll from the virus in Hawaii now stands at 782.

And from Sept. 1 through Thursday, the state reported 193 COVID fatalities.

That means 1 in 4 COVID deaths in Hawaii since the pandemic’s start in March 2020 were reported this month. By comparison, there were 52 deaths in August, 20 in July and 17 in June.

The spike in deaths, of course, follows a huge surge in COVID cases in July and August. The vast majority of those who were hospitalized and who have died were unvaccinated. And, state Health Department officials note, there were more young people in their ranks than during previous waves.

Health Department spokesman Brooks Baehr noted that while most of those who have died had “underlying conditions,” that large category can include everything from a history of cancer or heart disease to high blood pressure. Pregnancy is even considered an “underlying condition.”

“They are not underlying conditions that should condemn a person to death,” he said.

“Unfortunately, that is how COVID has changed the game and that’s how the Delta variant has changed the game. We’ve seen way too much death lately from COVID.”

He added that the situation is all the more discouraging because so many of the deaths are preventable. “They can be prevented by people being vaccinated, and by people masking up and still maintaining a little distance,” he said.

As of Thursday, 67.9% of the state’s population was vaccinated.

Oahu had the highest vaccination rate, at 70%. Maui County had the lowest ― 60%

Meanwhile, 76.1% of the population had gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. The number of individuals who are eligible for the vaccine but remain unvaccinated stands at about 133,000.

“There is way too much death, way too much suffering, way too many people in the hospital,” Baehr said. “It’s absolutely tragic but preventable. Let’s prevent it.”

