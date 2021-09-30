Tributes
Wahine volleyball hosts Big West home openers in two-match weekend

(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:33 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a successful weekend on the road, the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team returns to Manoa to host their first Big West Conference home openers.

The Wahine are set to meet Long Beach State on Friday, followed by Cal State Fullerton on Sunday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

UH is currently 5-5 on the season and undefeated in Big West Play after sweeping UC Riverside and UC Davis on the road thanks to outstanding performances by senior Brooke Van Sickle and freshman Kate Lang — both garnering Big West Player of the week honors.

Hawaii has a seven game win streak over the Beach, while Cal State Fullerton have never beaten the ‘Bows — meeting both teams twice in 2019, both two-game sweeps.

First serve between UH and LBS is set for Friday 7:00 p.m. HST, while they host the Titans Sunday at 5:00 p.m. HST — both games will be televised on Spectrum OC16.

