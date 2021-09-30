Tributes
UH soccer looks to snap losing streak with two-game homestand

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:10 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a tough winless start to the season, the University of Hawaii women’s soccer team returns to the islands to host a pair of Big West Conference opponents this weekend.

The ‘Bows go into the weekend with an 0-6-1 record, hosting Cal Poly on Thursday and UC Santa Barbara on Sunday.

UH is coming off of a rare home and away Big West weekend, starting off with a hard fought 3-2 loss to CSU Northridge in Waipio, followed by a quick trip to California to play Long Beach State — the Beach besting the ‘Bows 3-1.

The Wahine kick off against the Mustangs on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. HST, while they host the Gauchos on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. HST — both at the Waipio Soccer Complex.

Due to City and County regulations, fans are still not allowed at any University of Hawaii Athletics events until further notice — both matches will be on Spectrum Sports.

