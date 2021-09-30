Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Postal Service changes could mean slower mail delivery

Most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected, and a single piece of first-class mail...
Most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected, and a single piece of first-class mail traveling locally will continue to be two days.(John Dougherty/KTVF)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:43 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People across the country could see the pace of their mail delivery slow as early as Friday.

The United States Postal Service is implementing new service standards.

The changes include cuts to postal office hours and longer delivery times for certain mail.

According to a USPS spokeswoman, most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected, and a single piece of first-class mail traveling locally will continue to be two days.

However, there might be increased transit times for cross-country and other long-distance deliveries.

USPS also confirmed there will be an increase in prices due to the holiday season beginning Oct. 3 and ending Dec. 26.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The park is open 24 hours a day, but officials urged visitors to “recreate responsibly.”
‘Unreal’: Visitors flock to Kilauea’s summit as new eruption creates fiery show
Container ship
Hawaii retailers warn of possible supply shortages due to growing crisis at mainland, Asia ports
COVID testing
Hawaii sees 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 230 additional infections
The poouli was a Hawaii honeycreeper last seen in 2004.
US declares 23 species extinct, including 9 in Hawaii
On Monday, the city quietly updated its executive order saying weddings are allowed if they...
Wedding planners say confusion over city’s gathering rules continues

Latest News

The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Congress trying to stave off partial government shutdown
In this combination photo, Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley...
EXPLAINER: How conservatorships like Britney Spears’ work
Memphis police are on the scene of a school shooting at Cummings Elementary School where one...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting
Restaurant owners are weighing in on employee vaccine mandates.
Most Oahu businesses complying with new COVID-19 rules, city says
Britney Spears' father suspended as her conservator