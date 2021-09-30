Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

NWS issues special weather statement, warning of Pele’s hair near Kilauea

Pele's hair, which is abrasive, can cause skin and eye irritation, similar to volcanic ash.
Pele's hair, which is abrasive, can cause skin and eye irritation, similar to volcanic ash.(USGS/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:44 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special weather statement has been issued for residents and visitors near the Kilauea Volcano following a new eruption on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is warning nearby areas that volcanic glass — or Pele’s hair — has been found near Halemaumau Crater.

Several pilots reported the sightings.

Pele’s hair, which is abrasive, can cause skin and eye irritation, similar to volcanic ash.

People with respiratory sensitivities such take extra precautions.

After a months-long pause, Kilauea began erupting at the summit around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, sending up fiery fountains as high as 100 feet and flooding the floor of Halemaumau Crater with lava.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo shows one of the lava fountains in Halemaumau Crater
Thousands expected to flock to Kilauea as lava returns to summit, creating fiery show
Container ship
Hawaii retailers warn of possible supply shortages due to growing crisis at mainland, Asia ports
COVID testing
Hawaii sees 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 230 additional infections
The poouli was a Hawaii honeycreeper last seen in 2004.
US declares 23 species extinct, including 9 in Hawaii
Sgt. Christopher Schmitt, a detective in the Maui Police Department.
Maui police detective breaks code of silence, claiming corruption and abuses of power at MPD

Latest News

This photo shows one of the lava fountains in Halemaumau Crater
Thousands expected to flock to Kilauea as lava returns to summit, creating fiery show
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Thousands expected to flock to Kilauea as lava returns to summit, creating fiery show
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Sept. 30, 2021)
Restaurant owners are weighing in on employee vaccine mandates.
Most Oahu businesses complying with new COVID-19 rules, city says