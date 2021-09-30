NWS issues special weather statement, warning of Pele’s hair near Kilauea

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special weather statement has been issued for residents and visitors near the Kilauea Volcano following a new eruption on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is warning nearby areas that volcanic glass — or Pele’s hair — has been found near Halemaumau Crater.

Several pilots reported the sightings.

Pele’s hair, which is abrasive, can cause skin and eye irritation, similar to volcanic ash.

People with respiratory sensitivities such take extra precautions.

After a months-long pause, Kilauea began erupting at the summit around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, sending up fiery fountains as high as 100 feet and flooding the floor of Halemaumau Crater with lava.

