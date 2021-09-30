Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

A passenger on a flight that arrived in Miami from Colombia was apprehended after exiting the...
A passenger on a flight that arrived in Miami from Colombia was apprehended after exiting the plane before it reached the terminal.(Source: WPLG via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:39 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Police say a passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked on the wing as the plane reached the terminal.

Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened.

American Airlines said in a statement that “the customer was immediately detained by law enforcement.”

Once the gate was attached to the plane, U.S. Customs and Border Protection took the man into custody without incident.

All the other passengers were able to leave without issue.

Authorities offered no additional details.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The park is open 24 hours a day, but officials urged visitors to “recreate responsibly.”
‘Unreal’: Visitors flock to Kilauea’s summit as new eruption creates fiery show
Container ship
Hawaii retailers warn of possible supply shortages due to growing crisis at mainland, Asia ports
COVID testing
Hawaii sees 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 230 additional infections
The poouli was a Hawaii honeycreeper last seen in 2004.
US declares 23 species extinct, including 9 in Hawaii
On Monday, the city quietly updated its executive order saying weddings are allowed if they...
Wedding planners say confusion over city’s gathering rules continues

Latest News

An apartment building in Dallas is wrecked after an explosion that critically hurt three...
3 firefighters critically hurt in Dallas apartment blast
An apartment building in Dallas is wrecked after an explosion that critically hurt three...
Apartment residents describe gas blast in Dallas
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
How you can wish President Jimmy Carter a happy 97th birthday
FILE - Northwestern football players gather during practice at the University of...
EXPLAINER: NLRB memo says college athletes are employees