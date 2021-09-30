Tributes
Kilauea alert level increased to ‘watch’ after scientists detect magma on the move

(Image: USGS/file)
(Image: USGS/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:21 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The alert level for Kilauea volcano was increased to “watch” Wednesday after scientists detected magma moving underground.

The aviation color code, meanwhile, was raised from yellow to orange.

U.S. Geological Survey scientists stressed that the volcano is not erupting.

But they urged vigilance because of increased earthquake activity and “changes in the patterns of ground deformation at Kilauea’s summit.” Those changes were first detected about noon Wednesday.

Officials said it’s not clear if the activity will lead to an eruption or remain below ground.

“However, an eruption in Kilauea’s summit region, within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and away from infrastructure, is one potential outcome,” the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.

This story will be updated.

