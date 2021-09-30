Free drive-thru COVID testing now available at Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Free drive-thru COVID testing is now available at Aloha Stadium.

The tests are available Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department is running the testing site through the end of October. To get a test at Aloha Stadium, you’ll need to pre-register online and bring a QR code.

You can also go to other available sites:

Ewa Mahiko District Park

Waianae District Park

or Consolidated Theatres Kapolei.

HFD has also partnered with Queenʻs Health Systems, Kaiser Permanente Hawaii, and Hawaii Pacific Health to be on-site and administer vaccinations to those interested.

For more information or to register for a test, click here.

