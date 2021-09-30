Free drive-thru COVID testing now available at Aloha Stadium
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Free drive-thru COVID testing is now available at Aloha Stadium.
The tests are available Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Honolulu Fire Department is running the testing site through the end of October. To get a test at Aloha Stadium, you’ll need to pre-register online and bring a QR code.
You can also go to other available sites:
- Ewa Mahiko District Park
- Waianae District Park
- or Consolidated Theatres Kapolei.
HFD has also partnered with Queenʻs Health Systems, Kaiser Permanente Hawaii, and Hawaii Pacific Health to be on-site and administer vaccinations to those interested.
For more information or to register for a test, click here.
