Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend

By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:33 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue through the weekend as high pressure holds north of the state. A plume of moisture will bring showery conditions over windward Big Island on Thursday with scattered clouds and showers elsewhere across the state. A disturbance aloft may enhance rainfall over some areas this weekend.

A couple of late week into early next week small, short to medium period north northwest swells will come through Thursday night into Friday, as well as Sunday into Monday, that will maintain low end north and west facing shore surf. A small, medium to long period south southwest swell will arrive today and peak Friday. Choppy wind wave surf along most eastern exposures will remain small the next couple of days.

