Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue through the weekend as high pressure holds north of the state.

A plume of moisture will bring showery conditions over windward Big Island on Thursday with scattered clouds and showers elsewhere across the state. A disturbance aloft may enhance rainfall over some areas this weekend.

A couple of late week into early next week small, short to medium-period north northwest swells will come through Thursday night into Friday, as well as Sunday into Monday, that will maintain low end north and west facing shore surf.

A small, medium to long period south southwest swell will arrive Thursday and peak Friday.

Choppy wind wave surf along most eastern exposures will remain small the next couple of days.

