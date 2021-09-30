Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend

Thursday forecast
Thursday forecast
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:48 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue through the weekend as high pressure holds north of the state.

A plume of moisture will bring showery conditions over windward Big Island on Thursday with scattered clouds and showers elsewhere across the state. A disturbance aloft may enhance rainfall over some areas this weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A couple of late week into early next week small, short to medium-period north northwest swells will come through Thursday night into Friday, as well as Sunday into Monday, that will maintain low end north and west facing shore surf.

A small, medium to long period south southwest swell will arrive Thursday and peak Friday.

Choppy wind wave surf along most eastern exposures will remain small the next couple of days.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

