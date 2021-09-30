Tributes
Episode 81: Signs, Symptoms and Saving Lives with Lindy Thackston

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:05 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After going national with her story about her diagnosis with stage three colorectal cancer on ‘The Today Show,’ the ‘Muthaship’ reached out to Indianapolis news anchor (and busy mother and wife) Lindy Thackston to see if we could share her journey on our podcast.

Her cancer journey got off to a rough start; Thackston says she learned of her diagnosis after her screenings were canceled three times due to the pandemic. After experiencing abdominal cramps and tailbone pressure, she knew there were red flags, and a colonoscopy proved it was cancer.

At the time of our conversation, the 40-year-old thought she had been through the worst of her battle. But just days ago, she got the devastating news that her colorectal cancer had metastasized to her left lung, and she is now undergoing treatment for stage four lung cancer.

Doctors say the diagnosis is not terminal, and Thackston is staying positive - and hoping her journey can help others save lives.

Listen to the podcast by clicking the link below:

Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

