332 new COVID-19 infections reported statewide, 12 additional fatalities

File photo of COVID testing
File photo of COVID testing
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Thursday is reporting an additional 332 COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths.

The new fatalities bring the death toll to 782. This month alone, the state has seen 193 COVID deaths.

The latest infections, meanwhile, push the statewide total number of infections since the pandemic began to 79,206.

Of the new infections reported Thursday:

  • 220 were on Oahu
  • 56 on Hawaii Island
  • 30 on Maui
  • 19 on Kauai
  • 2 on Molokai

There were also 5 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The state Department of Health does not provide vaccination status of new cases and fatalities, but officials provided the following information on the 12 deaths Thursday:

Oahu

  • 1 Male, 30-39 yrs, hospitalized
  • 1 Female, 40-49 yrs, hospitalized
  • 1 Male, 50-59 yrs, hospitalized
  • 1 Female, 50-59 yrs, hospitalized
  • 1 Female, 60-69 yrs, hospitalized
  • 1 Male, 70-79 yrs, died at home
  • 1 Male, 80+ yrs, died at home
  • 1 Male, 80+ yrs, hospitalized
  • 1 Female, 80+ yrs, died at home
  • 1 Female, 80+ yrs, hospitalized

Hawaii

  • 1 Female, 40-49 yrs, hospitalized
  • 1 Male, 50-59 yrs, hospitalized

Over the last 14 days, there have been 5,130 cases reported.

Some 67.9% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 76.1% has received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

