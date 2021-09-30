2 visitors from California arrested for uploading fake COVID test results

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two visitors from California were arrested Tuesday afternoon in Kauai for reportedly uploading fake COVID test results into Hawaii’s Safe Travels portal.

Kauai police said 34-year-old Lazar Hayward Jr. and 33-year-old Raven Randle flew into Lihue Airport on a direct American Airlines flight from Los Angeles.

Officials said the pair uploaded falsified negative COVID test documents in an attempt to avoid quarantine.

Police arrested and charged the two for unsworn falsification after the documents were flagged by the Safe Travels application.

Hayward and Randle were released pending investigation and driven back to Lihue Airport where they caught a direct flight back to Los Angeles.

A court date has not yet been set.

The state Attorney General’s Investigations Division said it has launched a thorough investigation into the incident.

