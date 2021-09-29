Tributes
Old Atherton house near UH razed to make way for new student facility

Crews began demolishing the old building on site near UH.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:32 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new chapter begins in Manoa as crews tore down the old Atherton YMCA building.

The Mary Atherton Richards House is being razed to make way for a UH student housing and an innovation center.

The 90-year-old Charles Atherton House next door, better known as the pink building, will stay but will undergo renovations as a part of the $70 million project.

The University of Hawaii says former bank president Rich Wacker and his wife Eileen have committed a $250,000 gift in support of the project.

“We think this project is a clear demonstrative statement by the university of its commitment to entrepreneurship, innovation and diversifying the economy of Hawaiʻi for our kids and for the community,” said Rich Wacker, chair of the UH Foundation board of trustees. “The unique thing about this is the live, work, study aspect of it—it’s unique among universities across the country.”

Demolition of the existing building is expected to wrap up in November. Work in the ‘pink building’ will follow.

When the work is completed in 2023, the new UH RISE facility will be operated by UH Manoa’s Shidler College of Business Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship. It will feature 7,263 square feet of multi-purpose space along with 374 dorm beds for undergraduate and graduate students.

UH adds that no taxpayer funds are being used for the project, and it is being developed by a public-private partnership between UH, Hunt Development Group and the UH Foundation. The one-acre site on University Avenue was bought in 2017 for $8 million. UH says the tax-free bond financing will be repaid using dormitory fees.

“Our main passion is for the next generation of people in Hawaiʻi to think differently in a more interdisciplinary way and to be trained for the uncertainty that we’re all going to face in the business environment,” Eileen Wacker said. “We think of it not as a donation but an investment because it’s what we would want our kids to have.”

