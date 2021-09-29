Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

New NOAA rule bans swimming with Hawaii’s spinner dolphins

Spinner dolphin (Image: NOAA)
Spinner dolphin (Image: NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:19 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. regulators on Tuesday banned swimming with Hawaii’s spinner dolphins to protect the nocturnal animals from people seeking close encounters with the playful species.

Swimming with dolphins is a popular tourist activity in Hawaii. Several companies offer tours that take swimmers to areas frequented by dolphins with the aim of giving them an opportunity to get in the water with the animals.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration rule under the Marine Mammal Protection Act prohibits swimming with or getting within 50 yards (46 meters) of a spinner dolphin that is within 2 nautical miles (4 kilometers) of the shore of the main Hawaiian Islands. The rule applies to boats, canoes, stand-up paddleboards, drones or other objects.

NOAA also is proposing a regulation that would prohibit entering certain areas between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. in parts of the Big Island and Maui that are considered essential daytime habitats for spinner dolphins.

Spinner dolphins hunt in offshore waters at night. During the day, they use areas close to shore that have optimal environmental conditions to socialize, nurture their young, hide from predators and rest in preparation for nightly hunting.

Hawaii’s spinner dolphins get their name from their habit of leaping in the air and spinning around. Some scientists say such behavior is not always playfulness and can instead be an attempt to alert others to danger.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2021, file photo, people wearing face masks to help protect against...
Japan to lift all coronavirus emergency steps nationwide
Lynsey Jio was sentenced for the deadly 2019 crash.
With the victim’s family in court, woman who caused deadly 2019 crash sentenced
33-year-old Timothy DeCastro
Man allegedly asked for money, then slammed victim to the ground when he refused
File photo of coronavirus testing.
Hawaii reports 240 new COVID cases and no additional fatalities
Waikiki, Hawaii
Hawaii tourism industry could benefit from new federal rules

Latest News

Container ship
Hawaii retailers warn of possible supply shortages due to growing crisis at mainland, Asia ports
On Monday, the city quietly updated its executive order saying weddings are allowed if they...
‘It’s just heartbreaking’: City’s changes on gathering rules baffle wedding planners
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
‘It’s just heartbreaking’: City’s changes on gathering rules baffle wedding planners
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Sept. 29, 2021)