Kidnapping, felony charges filed against Hawaii Island man who allegedly beat girlfriend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kea’au man accused of viciously beating his girlfriend is now charged with kidnapping and felony abuse.

Court documents say Alexander Kauwe refused to let his girlfriend get out of her car and punched her multiple times back on Sept. 18.

When police tried to stop the vehicle, Kauwe allegedly sped off.

After evading officers, Kauwe allegedly continued the violent beating by dragging his girlfriend out of the car by her hair, and kicking her in the head. Court documents also say she was choked her with a seatbelt until she nearly passed out.

Officers arrested Kauwe on Friday. He was charged with kidnapping and felony abuse.

Bail is set at $38,000. Kauwe is due back in court tomorrow.

