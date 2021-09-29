‘It’s just heartbreaking’: City’s changes on gathering rules baffle wedding planners

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city on Monday quietly posted an update on its website, saying any ceremony that stays within the state’s gathering limits is allowed. But wedding planners say they’re still having to argue with police who have been showing up to ceremonies, claiming they’re violating the rules.

Lauren Carson is the co-owner of Weddings of Hawaii. She says police came by one of their ceremonies in Waimanalo on Tuesday, but it wasn’t the first time.

“And we’re still being told by the officers that we were breaking the law essentially by having illegal weddings,” said Carson. “And so that just provides a lot of stress on a ceremony, they’ve already cut their guest count.”

Carson said the officers referred to the city’s executive order — which was first imposed in August, then extended in September — which includes weddings on the list of prohibited events.

But for the past week, the city’s website has said weddings can operate if they follow indoor and outdoor guidelines.

On Monday, the city quietly updated its executive order saying weddings are allowed if they follow the gathering limits of 10 indoors and 25 outdoors.

“It’s just hard to funnel down the communication with rules ever changing,” said Carson.

Kawena Opunui owner of Kahiapo Talent has felt the same frustration.

She said police interrupted a wedding she was officiating last week.

“We want to have the best guideline possible; we want to make sure that we’re not breaking any rules,” said Opunui. “But it seems to be kind of unclear from the perspective of the police officers as to what we’re allowed to do.”

“What comes to mind when I see people gathering together is just sadness for the people that really have had to sacrifice, the couples that have been wanting to get married for so long,” Opunui added.

“It’s just heartbreaking because no matter what even if we can continue on and we’re just helping the event to get past that moment, you can’t kind of un-shake when the police show up at your wedding,” said Carson.

