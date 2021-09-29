HTA to provide update on state’s destination management plan

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Tourism Authority wants to hear from the community on the state’s plan for managing tourism.

The agency is holding an interactive zoom meeting this Friday at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

They’re hoping to get feedback on the state’s strategic direction and destination management initiatives as tourism continues to roar back following slowed travel due to the pandemic.

Those wanting to participate are being asked to register as space in the meeting is limited.

For more information, click here. The event will also be livestreamed on the HTA’s Facebook page.

Don't miss out! Join us this Friday, Oct. 1 from 9-11 a.m. HST for Mālama Ku‘u Home: An Update from the Hawai‘i Tourism... Posted by Hawaii Tourism Authority on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.