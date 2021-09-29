Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii sees 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 230 additional infections

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 13 new coronavirus-related deaths and 230 additional infections.

The new fatalities bring the death toll to 770. This month alone, the state has seen 181 COVID deaths.

The latest infections, meanwhile, push the statewide total number of infections since the pandemic began to 78,874.

Of the new infections reported Wednesday:

  • 144 were on Oahu
  • 37 on Hawaii Island
  • 18 on Maui
  • 13 on Kauai
  • 2 on Molokai

There were also 16 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 5,388 cases reported.

Some 67.8% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 76% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2021, file photo, people wearing face masks to help protect against...
Japan to lift all coronavirus emergency steps nationwide
Lynsey Jio was sentenced for the deadly 2019 crash.
With the victim’s family in court, woman who caused deadly 2019 crash sentenced
33-year-old Timothy DeCastro
Man allegedly asked for money, then slammed victim to the ground when he refused
File photo of coronavirus testing.
Hawaii reports 240 new COVID cases and no additional fatalities
Waikiki, Hawaii
Hawaii tourism industry could benefit from new federal rules

Latest News

On Monday, the city quietly updated its executive order saying weddings are allowed if they...
‘It’s just heartbreaking’: City’s changes on gathering rules baffle wedding planners
The University of Hawaii football team hosts the nationally-ranked Fresno State Bulldogs this...
As stands remain empty, UH athletics could see lasting impacts
The recent Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex renovation cost more than $8 million and thus...
Stands still empty, UH athletics could see damage to more than just the bottom line
HNN FILE
‘Air rage’ incidents are climbing. Flight attendants say drunk travelers are a big part of the problem