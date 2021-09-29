Hawaii sees 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 230 additional infections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 13 new coronavirus-related deaths and 230 additional infections.

The new fatalities bring the death toll to 770. This month alone, the state has seen 181 COVID deaths.

The latest infections, meanwhile, push the statewide total number of infections since the pandemic began to 78,874.

Of the new infections reported Wednesday:

144 were on Oahu

37 on Hawaii Island

18 on Maui

13 on Kauai

2 on Molokai

There were also 16 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 5,388 cases reported.

Some 67.8% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 76% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.