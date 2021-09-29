Tributes
Hawaii retailers warn of possible supply shortages due to growing crisis at mainland, Asia ports

Container ship
Container ship(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Casey Lund
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:59 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shipping giant Matson says its operations at Hawaii ports haven’t been impacted yet by the massive backlog of container ships at ports up and down the California coastline.

A local spokesperson said one of three weekly ships could be a few hours late, but that has nothing to do with the backlog on the mainland.

Matson says it has been steady week in and week out through the pandemic.

Some retailers like City Mill, however, say they are feeling the delays.

A representative for the local chain of hardware stores says it’s mostly noticeable in its furniture department and that the company is “stocking up wherever we can.”

This comes ahead of the holiday shopping season, and consumer experts say to get started on your shopping as soon as you can.

Meanwhile, the cause of the problem has primarily been blamed on an increase of imports and outdated infrastructure.

The executive director of the Port of Los Angeles is calling on the federal government to invest in and upgrade ports.

This as an infrastructure bill is pending a vote in Congress this week that the White House says “invests $17 billion in port infrastructure and $25 billion in airports to address repair and maintenance backlogs, reduce congestion and emissions near ports and airports, and drive electrification and other low-carbon technologies.”

