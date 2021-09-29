Hawaii Island man sentenced for abusing foster kids in his care

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 37-year-old Hilo man who abused two children he was caring for as a foster parent has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

In June, Christopher John Kunishige pleaded no contest to kidnapping, first-degree terrorist threatening and two counts of felony abuse of a household member.

The felony abuse charges were for choking the minors.

The Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office said the charges stemmed from incidents in 2014 and 2015, when Kunishige was a foster parent.

A judge sentenced Kunishige to 10 years for the kidnapping offense and five years each for the felony abuse and terroristic threatening charges. He was allowed, however, to serve the terms concurrently.

Kunishige was to be taken into custody immediately.

“Today’s sentencing communicates the seriousness of family violence, child abuse, and strangulation,” said Hawaii County Prosecutor Kelden Waltjen. “We hope that it offers the victims and their families some closure and a sense that justice was served.”

