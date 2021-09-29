Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii Island man sentenced for abusing foster kids in his care

Christopher John Kunishige, who abused two children he was caring for as a foster parent, has...
Christopher John Kunishige, who abused two children he was caring for as a foster parent, has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars.(Hawaii County)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:35 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 37-year-old Hilo man who abused two children he was caring for as a foster parent has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

In June, Christopher John Kunishige pleaded no contest to kidnapping, first-degree terrorist threatening and two counts of felony abuse of a household member.

The felony abuse charges were for choking the minors.

The Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office said the charges stemmed from incidents in 2014 and 2015, when Kunishige was a foster parent.

A judge sentenced Kunishige to 10 years for the kidnapping offense and five years each for the felony abuse and terroristic threatening charges. He was allowed, however, to serve the terms concurrently.

Kunishige was to be taken into custody immediately.

“Today’s sentencing communicates the seriousness of family violence, child abuse, and strangulation,” said Hawaii County Prosecutor Kelden Waltjen. “We hope that it offers the victims and their families some closure and a sense that justice was served.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynsey Jio was sentenced for the deadly 2019 crash.
With the victim’s family in court, woman who caused deadly 2019 crash sentenced
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2021, file photo, people wearing face masks to help protect against...
Japan to lift all coronavirus emergency steps nationwide
The 32-year-old man charged with assault and interference with a flight crew after allegedly...
Prosecutors: Man accused of punching flight attendant is a danger to the public
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii reports 255 new COVID cases; vaccination rate reaches 67.7%
Firefighters continue to battle a brush fire in Central Oahu.
Kamehameha Highway reopened in Wahiawa as crews contain large brush fire

Latest News

HNN FILE
‘Air rage’ incidents are climbing. Flight attendants say drunk travelers are a big part of the problem
Ke Kai Ola, Hawaii's monk seal hospital, treats seals that are severely malnourished, sick or...
This special hospital has very special patients: Hawaii’s endangered monk seals
Sunny Kazama is pushing to save the surf season for Hawaii high schoolers.
Hawaii student turns to community donors to help ‘save our surf season’
Monk seal
Dozens of sick Hawaiian monk seals are finding respite, recovery at a Hawaii Island animal hospital