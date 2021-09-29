Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds to stay through the weekend

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:32 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure fan north of the region will keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds in the forecast for the next seven days.

A slight increase to more breezy wind speeds are expected on Thursday and Friday as a disturbance passes westward, just south of the island chain, possibly enhancing showers over the Big Island. A few upper-level lows will drift through the region this week, keeping passing showers in the forecast each day mainly affecting windward and mountain areas during the overnight to early morning hours.

Tiny short-period energy from the north will keep background surf along north-facing shores over the next few days. A small 2-foot north- to north-northwest swell is possible Friday into Saturday.

A small southwest swell from the Tasman Sea is possible Thursday into Friday.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain small due to the lack of strong trade winds.

