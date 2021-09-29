Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

CDC urges COVID vaccine for those pregnant or nursing

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:03 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for those who are pregnant, recently pregnant, who are trying to become pregnant now or who might become pregnant in the future.

“CDC strongly recommends COVID-19 vaccination either before or during pregnancy because the benefits of vaccination outweigh known or potential risks,” said a health alert posted Wednesday to the agency’s website.

During the pandemic, there have been more than 125,000 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in pregnant people, including more than 22,000 hospitalized cases and 161 deaths, the CDC said.

According to the agency, about 97% of the pregnant people hospitalized with confirmed COVID cases in 2021 were unvaccinated.

As of mid-September, 31% of pregnant people were fully vaccinated before or during their pregnancy, compared to 55.8% of all Americans.

“Healthcare providers should strongly recommend that people who are pregnant, recently pregnant (including those who are lactating), who are trying to become pregnant now, or who might become pregnant in the future receive one of the authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible,” the CDC said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2021, file photo, people wearing face masks to help protect against...
Japan to lift all coronavirus emergency steps nationwide
Lynsey Jio was sentenced for the deadly 2019 crash.
With the victim’s family in court, woman who caused deadly 2019 crash sentenced
33-year-old Timothy DeCastro
Man allegedly asked for money, then slammed victim to the ground when he refused
File photo of coronavirus testing.
Hawaii reports 240 new COVID cases and no additional fatalities
Waikiki, Hawaii
Hawaii tourism industry could benefit from new federal rules

Latest News

COVID testing
Hawaii sees 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 230 additional infections
Florida man captures gator with trash can
WATCH: Florida man captures gator in garbage can
Lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours...
Lava from La Palma eruption finally reaches the Atlantic
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell...
A potential Powell renomination for Fed faces some dissent
Japan’s former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida attends a press conference at the headquarters of...
Ex-diplomat set to become Japan’s next prime minister