With the victim’s family in court, woman who caused deadly 2019 crash sentenced

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman responsible for a 2019 Maui crash that killed a 19-year-old woman was sentenced Monday.

It was an emotional day in court for loved ones of victim Hannah Brown. They were present as Lynsey Jio was sentenced to two years behind bars.

Jio said she was very drunk and high on marijuana when she hit a Honda in which Brown was a passenger in June 2019. She said she didn’t remember the collision, but witnesses said she was going more than 90 miles per hour on the wrong way on the highway.

Jio’s sentence was a part of a plea agreement to Manslaughter. In addition to the two years, she will also serve 10 years probation.

At the end of the hearing, Brown’s mother embraced Jio’s mother as they shed tears together.

“Everybody out there who drinks and continues to drive should learn from this lesson. You don’t want to live in our shoes,” Brown’s mother Charlene Brown said.

“You don’t want to be missing someone for the rest of your life and you don’t want to be taking someone life, it’s not worth it,” she added.

A Maui Police Department lieutenant added that no one ever wins in cases like these.

“I did the notification for the brown family and these things stick with us too,” Maui Police Department Traffic Commander Lt. William Hankins said.

Jio will also be required to spend thousands of hours telling people about the dangers of drunk driving.

