Violent and property crimes fell in Hawaii last year, new FBI statistics show

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The FBI’s annual report on crime shows Hawaii continues to be safer than the rest of the country, with a violent crime rate per capita two thirds of the US as a whole.

For Oahu, the FBI says the number of violent incidents fell from about 2,500 in 2019 to about 2,200 in 2020 – an 11% drop.

Statewide, property crime was also down with more than 900 fewer residential burglaries – a 33% drop.

Experts usually consider the FBI report preliminary because many departments don’t have their data ready in time. Hawaii’s statewide crime report will come out later this year.

