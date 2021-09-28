Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Study: Most Americans ‘resigned’ to COVID future

By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:01 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Most Americans expect a future with COVID-19.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey published Tuesday, 79% of adults believe COVID will continue at a low level, like the flu, and we’ll have to live with it for the foreseeable future.

The survey also indicates that people appear to be taking the notion in stride, with 36% saying they are “satisfied but not enthusiastic” about that future and another 35% saying it makes them feel “dissatisfied but not angry.”

Unvaccinated Americans appear to be slightly more optimistic about the future.

Some 18% of them say they think COVID will be eliminated in the United States, while just 13% of vaccinated adults say the same.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii reports 255 new COVID cases; vaccination rate reaches 67.7%
Lynsey Jio was sentenced for the deadly 2019 crash.
With the victim’s family in court, woman who caused deadly 2019 crash sentenced
HNN File Image
COVID deaths mount in Hawaii as daily cases, hospitalizations trend downward
Firefighters continue to battle a brush fire in Central Oahu.
Kamehameha Highway reopened in Wahiawa as crews contain large brush fire
The 32-year-old man charged with assault and interference with a flight crew after allegedly...
Prosecutors: Man accused of punching flight attendant is a danger to the public

Latest News

In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Manchin, Sinema to meet with Biden in talks to trim $3.5T
Some vaccine mandates seem to have converted hesitant workers, but employers are still dealing...
Employer vaccine mandates convert some workers, but not all
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services...
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
The health care system announced the mandatory vaccination program in July, stating all...
North Carolina health care system terminates more than 100 employees for being unvaccinated against COVID-19
Waikiki, Hawaii
Hawaii tourism industry could benefit from new federal rules