Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Smoking linked to higher risk of hospitalization, death from COVID-19

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:43 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Getting infected with COVID-19 could result in devastating consequences for smokers.

A new study in the British medical journal Thorax observed more than 400,000 people who battled the coronavirus.

It found people who currently smoke and get COVID-19 are 80% more likely to be hospitalized.

They’re also at a much higher risk of dying from the virus.

Researchers did say current smokers are not at a higher risk of facing a confirmed COVID-19 infection.

Experts who conducted the study said they wanted to push back against early pandemic theories that smokers face a less severe infection after catching the virus.

They said both smoking and COVID-19 take terrible tolls on human lives.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii reports 255 new COVID cases; vaccination rate reaches 67.7%
Lynsey Jio was sentenced for the deadly 2019 crash.
With the victim’s family in court, woman who caused deadly 2019 crash sentenced
HNN File Image
COVID deaths mount in Hawaii as daily cases, hospitalizations trend downward
Firefighters continue to battle a brush fire in Central Oahu.
Kamehameha Highway reopened in Wahiawa as crews contain large brush fire
The 32-year-old man charged with assault and interference with a flight crew after allegedly...
Prosecutors: Man accused of punching flight attendant is a danger to the public

Latest News

In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Manchin, Sinema to meet with Biden in talks to trim $3.5T
FILE - In this Friday, May 7, 2021 file photo, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks...
Yellen: Oct. 18 is point-of-no-return to deal with US debt
Police say 22-year-old Robert Aaron Long shot eight people in March at three different massage...
Atlanta spa-shooting suspect pleads not guilty in 4 killings
The origins of National Drink Beer Day are not known for certain, however, it does land on the...
Treat yourself to a cold one, it’s National Drink Beer Day