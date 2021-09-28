Tributes
Researchers say this monk seal just pulled off an amazing Pacific journey

KG54 resting on a beach alongside another monk seal.
KG54 resting on a beach alongside another monk seal.(DLNR)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:57 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wildlife researchers were recently amazed by the feat of a Hawaiian monk seal.

Researchers say the 6-year-old female, known as KG54, swam 1,300 miles in just one month.

Last week Wednesday, the seal arrived at a North Shore beach on Oahu. Officials say she swam all the way from Kure Atoll, which is the northernmost island in the chain within the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

The tags on the seal helped researchers gather data.

Lesley Macpherson, an Interpretive Technician at Ka’ena Point State Park, looked at the seal when it first made it to the sandy shores of Oahu.

“When I went out to try and identify her, I spotted a gray-colored ID tag. Seals born in the main Hawaiian Islands have red tags, so it was exciting to realize she swam so far, so quickly, all by herself. It’s amazing, really amazing,” Macpherson said.

Normally, it would take seals several years to make the journey that KG54 did, officials say.

“She does look freshly molted, which means she doesn’t have that green algae on her. So, when they molt, they are lethargic for a couple of days, weeks, or so, on the beach before, during, and after. So, if she molted up there and then came down here, it does make sense that she’s skinny like that. Other than that, she’s healthy,” Macpherson added.

NOAA says over the past 30 years, at least 10 seals have made at least 14 different trips between the main Hawaiian Islands, the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, and Johnston Atoll.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

