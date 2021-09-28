Prosecutors: Man accused of punching flight attendant is a danger to the public

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After missing his first court appearance, the man accused of punching a Hawaiian Airlines Flight attendant faced a judge on Monday morning.

Steven Sloan, Jr. is set to return to court for a detention hearing Thursday.

Prosecutors say the 32-year-old man from the Big Island is a danger to the public and a flight risk and want him held without bail.

Sloan was arrested last Thursday after a flight to Hilo returned to Honolulu.

He spent the weekend in solitary at the Honolulu Federal Detention Center. Sources say Sloan was put in isolation for behavioral issues.

He’s charged with interfering with a flight crew and assault.

