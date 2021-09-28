President Biden nominates Clare Connors to serve as Hawaii’s US attorney

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced another round of nominees to serve as U.S. attorneys, including for Hawaii.

Clare Connors has been tapped to serve as Hawaii’s U.S. attorney.

Connors has served as state attorney general since January 2019. Prior to that, Connors was an attorney at the Davis Levin Livingston law firm in Downtown Honolulu from 2011 to 2018.

She has spent nearly 20 years in the field of law, starting as a law clerk for a federal district court judge in 2002.

If confirmed, Connors would take over for acting U.S. Attorney Judith Phillips.

Previously, the position was held by Kenji Price, who was nominated by former President Donald Trump. Price served as Hawaii’s U.S. attorney from February 2018 to February 2021.

Biden has so far nominated 25 people to serve as U.S. attorneys.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.